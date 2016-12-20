President Sargsyan convenes National Security Council session

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s President Serzh Sargsyan, Chairman of the National Security Council on December 20 convened the National Security Council’s session, press service of the Presidential administration told “Armenpress”.

Within the framework of the session agenda, Minister of Energy Infrastructures and Natural Resources Ashot Manukyan reported the “draft concept of secure management of radioactive waste and spent nuclear fuel in Armenia”. The development of the concept derives from Armenia’s national security strategy and aims to ensure the continuation of secure use policy of atomic energy based on the obligations set by Armenia under the international agreements, International Atomic Energy Agency safety standards, as well as the leading international experience of secure management of radioactive waste and spent nuclear fuel. It aims to further improve the management system of radioactive waste and spent nuclear fuel in Armenia, as well as to develop cooperation between the public administration and local self-government bodies.

As a result of the discussion of the draft concept, President Sargsyan attached importance on adopting that document and instructed the Prime Minister to discuss together with the Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Energy Infrastructures and Natural Resources and make proposals over the timeframes of the Government’s strategy development deriving from the provisions of the concept of secure management of the radioactive waste and spent nuclear fuel in Armenia.

Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian reported to the Council members the issue of holding the 2018 Francophonie summit in Armenia. During the Council session it was decided to establish an inter-agency commission for the preparation of the Francophonie summit.

President Sargsyan instructed the Government to ensure the development of action plan on the preparation and holding of the Francophonie summit within a month, and submit it to the President’s approval.

It was instructed to form a secretariat on preparation and holding issues of Armenia's chairmanship in the International organization of La Francophonie.














