Russia, Turkey and Iran ready to act as guarantors for Syrian crisis settlement

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. The experts are working on the Moscow declaration text on immediate steps of moving forward the settlement of the Syrian crisis, and Russia, Turkey and Iran are ready to act as guarantors, Russia’s Defense Minister, General of the Army Sergei Shoigu said in a meeting with his Iranian counterpart, Brigadier General Hossein Dehghan in Moscow, reports RIA Novosti.

“Today the experts are working on the Moscow declaration text over the immediate steps aimed at moving forward the settlement of the Syrian crisis. This document is strictly necessary”, the Russian Defense Minister said.

“Approval of the defense ministers and foreign ministers level declaration proposes our readiness to act as guarantors and jointly solve the urgent issues over the Syrian crisis settlement. Thus, we are in favor of adopting that declaration”, Shoigu said.