President Sargsyan sends condolence letter to German Chancellor Angela Merkel

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan on December 20 sent a letter of condolences to German Chancellor Angela Merkel over the tragedy in the center of Berlin that killed and wounded dozens of innocent people, press service of the Presidential administration told “Armenpress”.

The Armenian President strictly condemned that terror attack and reaffirmed Armenia’s commitment to consistently continue the fight against international terrorism.

Serzh Sargsyan extended condolences to the friendly people of Germany and the relatives of the killed people by wishing them courage, and speedy recovery to the wounded.





