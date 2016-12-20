ICRC visits convicted Azerbaijani saboteurs in NKR

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. Members of the International Committee of the Red Cross visited Shahbaz Jalaloghlu Guliyev and Dilham Askerov- saboteurs who were arrested during an attempted subversion at the Nagorno Karabakh border, the Azerbaijani APA reported.

Representatives of the ICRC passed information about the families to the saboteurs, and received messages to be passed on to the families of the incarcerated.

As a result of reconnaissance operations by the Nagorno Karabakh Defense Ministry, National Security Service and Police, citizens of Azerbaijan Shahbaz Jalaloghlu Guliyev (born 1968) and Dilham Askerov (born 1960) were found and arrested in the territory of Shahumyan region of Nagorno Karabakh, for illegally crossing the border. Another saboteur, Azerbaijan citizen Hasan Hasanov (born 1978) was eliminated as a result of resisting arrest. His body was transferred to the Azerbaijani side.

Dilham Askerov and Shahbaz Guliyev were convicted for kidnapping and murder on ethnic hatred grounds, violence using weapons against a minor, espionage, possession of weapons and ammunition, attempted murder of two persons, and illegally crossing the border . Dilham Askerov was sentenced to life imprisonment and Shahbaz Guliyev to 22 years imprisonment.