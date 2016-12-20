Armenia’s ruling party closes year of 2016 with 158.000 members

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s ruling party – the Republican Party of Armenia, closes the year with 158.000 members, RPA Vice President Armen Ashotyan told reporters on December 20, adding that at the beginning of the year the number of members was over 152.000, “Armenpress” reports.

Ashotyan also said over 1000 people left the party within the year. “The RPA not only accepts but also dismisses people. Natural losses, deaths occur, there are people who leave the party. The party is an open political body, it is dynamic with its human resource”, Ashotyan said.

To the question that those 1000 people left the party after PM Karapetyan’s membership, or not, Ashotyan stated: “In this sense the history is silent since there are no witnesses and recordings of such cases”.