Wrestler Arthur Alexanyan named best athlete of the year for the 3rd time

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. The Federation of Sports Journalists of Armenia named Olympic Champion Arthur Alexanyan the best athlete of the year.

The top ten athletes successively include – Mihran Harutyunyan (Olympic Silver medalist), Simon Martirosyan (Olympic Silver medalist), Gor Minasyan (Olympic Silver medalist), Nazik Avdalyan (European Champion), Harutyun Merdinyan (European Champion), Andranik Karapetyan (European Champion), Hripsime Khurshudyan (European Champion), Varsham Boranyan (European Champion) and Arthur Davtyan (European Silver medalist).

This year the Federation did not choose a best team.