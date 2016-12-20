2016 full of historical and painful events – RPA Vice President summarizes political year

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. Vice President of the Republican Party of Armenia Armen Ashotyan summarized the political year, reports “Armenpress”.

In a meeting with reporters on December 20, Ashotyan said the RPA’s history is inseparably linked with the history of our people and the Armenian statehood. “This year as well it is impossible to separate the activity of our party from the history of our people and our statehood. 2016 was a difficult year, a leap year, however, we succeeded in facing challenges and strengthened stable grounds for further social-economic progress”, he said.

The RPA Vice President stated that the year has started with major political event. On February 12, after the President’s speech, the formation of a leadership coalition was launched which put a beginning to a new political culture, and program cooperation prospects were opened between the two national parties.

“The list of issues identified in the memorandum of cooperation between the RPA and the ARF is broad in its scope and remains relevant today as well”, he said.

But he also said the year was full of painful events. “In this regard we must emphasize the role and impact of the April war on the social and political life. We understood that we have a one national security guarantee, that is our army. The April war showed that we can ensure unprecedented public and political consolidation when there are external threats”, Ashotyan said.

Ashotyan also considered historical Pope Francis’ visit to Armenia, adding that it was a great political and cultural event when the entire Catholic world with its leader was presented in Armenia.

Ashotyan also talked about the assault of the Police station by gunmen in July. “The capture of the Police station was a challenge to our statehood which more underlined the idea that there is no issue to solve problems through force, weapon inside Armenia. This way is unacceptable”, he said.

The RPA Vice President also identified the achievements of the Armenian athletes during the Rio Summer Olympic Games, the 25th anniversary of the independence of Armenia and the NKR, the formation of new Government in Armenia led by Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan as among the most important events of 2016.