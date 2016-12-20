Certain progress will be ensured over Armenia-Iran infrastructure improvement – Artak Zakaryan

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. Certain progress will be ensured over the improvement of Armenia-Iran infrastructures, Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs Artak Zakaryan told a press conference in “Armenpress”, speaking about the Iranian President’s upcoming visit to Armenia.

“A number of documents of Armenian-Iranian bilateral relations will be signed within the framework of the Iranian President’s visit to Armenia. That will enable to develop the economic relations of the two states, as well as ensure certain progress on infrastructure improvement. You know that from economic point of view, we need to improve infrastructures, we need to raise the economic attractiveness in our country. We will try to attract new economic resources, investments, in this regard, Iran is one of our best partners taking into account the recent developments that occurred in Iran’s foreign policy agenda”, Artak Zakaryan said.

By the invitation of Armenia’s President Serzh Sargsyan, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Hassan Rouhani will arrive in Armenia on an official visit on December 21. Within the framework of the visit, Iran’s President will have meetings with President Serzh Sargsyan, Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan. A signing ceremony of documents aimed at deepening bilateral cooperation in a number of sectors is expected to be held at the end of the Armenian-Iranian high-level talks in the Presidential Palace. The two Presidents will issue a statement on the results of talks during a press conference. The Armenian and Iranian Presidents will also attend Armenia-Iran business forum in Yerevan.