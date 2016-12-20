Armenia’s Defense Minister meets President of Greece

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Defense Minister Vigen Sargsyan on December 20 met President of Greece Prokopios Pavlopoulos within the framework of his official visit to Greece, press service of the Ministry told “Armenpress”.

The Armenian Defense Minister thanked the Greek President for the warm reception and expressed readiness to further intensify and deepen the relations of two friendly states that are formed on historically firm basis.

Issues related to the development of military and military-technical cooperation between Armenia and Greece, as well as other issues of mutual interest were discussed at the meeting.