Ruling party ready for competition with any political force

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. The RPA, as an axis of political system, is ready to accept competition with any political force, Artak Zakaryan, Chairman of the Standing Committee on Foreign Relations of the Parliament told a press conference in ARMENPRESS, in response to a question as to what will change in the political arena with Viktor Dallakyan’s and Seyran Ohanyan’s entrance to politics.

“I don’t think big changes will happen in the opposition field. Anyhow the Republican Party is ready to accept competition, as well as cooperation with any political force, if it will service for the benefit of our nation and the society”, Zakaryan said.