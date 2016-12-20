Turkey tends to continue working with Russia over settlement of situation in Syria - Turkish FM

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. Ankara plans to continue the efforts with Russia aimed at political settlement of the situation in Syria, Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said, reports RIA Novosti.

“We plan to continue the joint work with the Russian Federation, the efforts aimed at the political settlement of the situation in Syria, as well as development of bilateral relations in all sectors”, the Turkish FM said in a meeting with Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on December 20 in Moscow.

In his turn Lavrov stated that Moscow considers it necessary to quickly reveal the details of the assassination of Russian Ambassador to Turkey Andrei Karlov. “It is necessary to quickly clarify all details of the organization and implementation of that terror attack”, Lavrov said.

Russia’s Ambassador Andrei Karlov was gunned down at a cultural event in Ankara on December 19. His killer, a 22-year-old riot police officer, was killed by security forces in the aftermath of the assassination.