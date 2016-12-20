President Sargsyan holds meeting with FLSmidth CEO Thomas Schultz

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan received on December 20 Thomas Schultz, CEO of FLSmidth. Peter Davies, market development manager of “FLSmidth Russia” and Valery Mejlumyan, President of “Vallex Group” were also present at the meeting, the President’s Office told ARMENPRESS.

The President praised the mining industry activities of FLSmidth – one of the best companies of its field – in the Armenian market as well as the entire region, which has years’ long history of cooperation with Armenia and is contributing to the economic growth of the country.

Thomas Schultz talked about the more than 10 year old cooperation with his main partner in Armenia – Vallex Group, with praise, emphasizing that his company – operating with modern technologies – is carrying out its activities successfully in Armenia also due to the diligent Armenian people and qualified Armenian experts.

The parties highlighted the careful and sparing use of natural resources in line with all environmental protection requirements for the benefit of economic development and prosperity of the present and future generations.

During the meeting, President Serzh Sargsyan awarded Thomas Schultz with the “Medal for Gratitude” for his contribution to the mining industry in Armenia and productive cooperation.

Serzh Sargsyan also awarded the Medal of Gratitude to Vallex Group President Valery Mejlumyan, which the businessmen had been awarded earlier.