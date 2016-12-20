Russian Embassy street in Ankara to be named after slain Ambassador Karlov

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. Turkish minister of foreign affairs Mevlut Cavusoglu announced in Moscow that the street where the Russian Embassy is located in Ankara will be named after the murdered Russian Ambassador Andrei Karlov, Anadolu reports.

Prior to the meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov, the Turkish FM made an announcement saying he strongly condemns the attack. “The purpose of the attack was to damage our relations”, he said.

Russia’s Ambassador Andrey Karlov was gunned down at a cultural event in Ankara on December 19. His killer, a 22-year-old riot police officer, was killed by security forces in the aftermath of the assassination.