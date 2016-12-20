Russian investigators depart for Turkey to probe Ambassador Karlov's assassination

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. The investigation group comprised of representatives of the Investigative Committee and Foreign Ministry of Russia has departed for Turkey to take part in the investigation of the assassination of Russian Ambassador to Turkey Andrei Karlov, Russian president’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, reports Interfax.

“A total of 18 people will work in the working group”, he said.

Peskov recalled that the agreement was reached between Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan during a phone talk on December 19 over the joint work of the Russian and Turkish investigators.

Russia’s Ambassador Andrei Karlov was gunned down at a cultural event in Ankara on December 19. His killer, a 22-year-old riot police officer, was killed by security forces in the aftermath of the assassination.