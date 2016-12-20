6 arrested amid ongoing probe of Russian Ambassador’s assassination in Turkey

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. Turkish law enforcement agencies arrested 6 people in the ongoing probe of Russian Ambassador Andrei Karlov’s assassination in Ankara, Hurriyet reports.

The arrested include the father, mother and sister of the killer Mevlut Mert Altyntash.

It was reported that the killer was able to access the museum – where he shot the Ambassador – by showing his police badge.

Russia’s Ambassador Andrey Karlov was gunned down at a cultural event in Ankara on December 19. His killer, a 22-year-old riot police officer, was killed by security forces in the aftermath of the assassination.